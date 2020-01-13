Lindsay (LNN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/10/2020 – Lindsay had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2020 – Lindsay was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/9/2020 – Lindsay was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 1/2/2020 – Lindsay had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $105.22 on Monday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27.
Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.
Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.