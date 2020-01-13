Lindsay (LNN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/10/2020 – Lindsay had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Lindsay was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Lindsay was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/2/2020 – Lindsay had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $105.22 on Monday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lindsay by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lindsay by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Lindsay by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

