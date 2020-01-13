Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

ROCK opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2,677.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 334,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after buying an additional 322,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,530.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 133,365 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 42.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 258.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 81,355 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

