1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.08. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1st Source news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $149,317.76. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.