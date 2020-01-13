Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp set a $150.00 price objective on Atlassian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Atlassian stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.12. Atlassian has a one year low of $87.18 and a one year high of $149.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -787.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 132.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Atlassian by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

