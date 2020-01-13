TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at $3,562,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 135.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 363,258 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.2% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,223,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 179,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 191.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at $924,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

