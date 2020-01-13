BidaskClub Downgrades Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Hold

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 53.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,918,000 after acquiring an additional 160,628 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 85.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 52.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 284,988 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.