Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Swann lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $5,562,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 424,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 429.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at $8,499,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the period.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

