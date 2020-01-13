Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $434.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

