PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Get PLDT alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.46. PLDT has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $819.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLDT will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 105,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 67,720 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in PLDT by 233.3% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PLDT during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PLDT by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLDT (PHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.