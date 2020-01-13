AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $44.23 on Thursday. AZZ has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.45.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. AZZ’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

