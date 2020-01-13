Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point raised Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.68.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 85.17%.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

