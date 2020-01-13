Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

CRNX stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $28.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 143,161 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

