Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group currently has a $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of SMCI opened at $26.09 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

