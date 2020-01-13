OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a growth of 308.5% from the December 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OpGen stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $36.20.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 662.90% and a negative net margin of 397.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OpGen will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

