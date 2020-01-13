Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

In other Village Bank and Trust Financial news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Also, Chairman Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,584 shares of company stock worth $1,071,298. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBFC opened at $37.93 on Monday. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.