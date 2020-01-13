BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 364.1% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $62.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.32. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.54). Equities analysts forecast that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BIONDVAX PHARMA/S

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

