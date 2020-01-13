Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Grows By 272.2%

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 million, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of -0.06.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.