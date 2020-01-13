CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 394.7% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CTEK opened at $3.25 on Monday. CynergisTek has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CynergisTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CynergisTek from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CynergisTek by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CynergisTek by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CynergisTek by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CynergisTek by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

