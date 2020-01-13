MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Short Interest Update

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MKC.V opened at $164.20 on Monday. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a one year low of $119.50 and a one year high of $174.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.06.

About MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

