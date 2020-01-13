MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of MKC.V opened at $164.20 on Monday. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a one year low of $119.50 and a one year high of $174.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.06.

About MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH Short Interest Update
MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH Short Interest Update
Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Ltd Grows By 413.3%
Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Ltd Grows By 413.3%
Short Interest in Riverview Financial Co. Expands By 496.9%
Short Interest in Riverview Financial Co. Expands By 496.9%
Insignia Systems, Inc. Short Interest Up 520.0% in December
Insignia Systems, Inc. Short Interest Up 520.0% in December
ImmuCell Co. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
ImmuCell Co. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
USA Technologies Upgraded at ValuEngine
USA Technologies Upgraded at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report