Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Grows By 413.3%

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 413.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ ATIF opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. ATIF has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATIF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ATIF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

