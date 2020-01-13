Short Interest in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Expands By 496.9%

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 496.9% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Riverview Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Riverview Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVE opened at $12.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11. Riverview Financial has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $115.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

