Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Up 520.0% in December

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.