ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ICCC opened at $5.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. ImmuCell has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 4.91.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%.
About ImmuCell
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
