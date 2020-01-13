USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital raised USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS USAT opened at $7.05 on Friday. USA Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.13 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USA Technologies news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $1,197,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of USA Technologies by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 65,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of USA Technologies by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 97,738 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of USA Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

