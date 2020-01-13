Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VEOEY. Macquarie raised Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veolia Environnement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

