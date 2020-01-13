Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYEY opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation.

