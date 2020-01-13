Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNDW opened at $2.52 on Friday. Solarwindow Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.

Get Solarwindow Technologies alerts:

Solarwindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Solarwindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarwindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.