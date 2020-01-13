Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ZYXI stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter valued at $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zynex by 969.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth about $627,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

