Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Akita Drilling has a 52 week low of C$6.52 and a 52 week high of C$9.23.

Get Akita Drilling alerts:

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$42.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.00 million.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Akita Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akita Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.