National Bank Financial Raises Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target to C$3.75

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AR stock opened at C$2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.01. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.87. The firm has a market cap of $367.94 million and a P/E ratio of -107.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.12.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$88.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

