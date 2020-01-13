National Bank Financial Trims Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Target Price to C$1.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.14.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.