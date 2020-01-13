Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Goodfood Market in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$45.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.30 million.

