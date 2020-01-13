Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$23.16 on Friday. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$15.83 and a twelve month high of C$24.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.84. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 30.76.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$241.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.