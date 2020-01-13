Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIE. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €125.75 ($146.22).

Siemens stock opened at €116.00 ($134.88) on Monday. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €103.79.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

