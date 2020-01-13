TD Securities Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday.

ATZ opened at C$23.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$15.83 and a 52 week high of C$24.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.84.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$241.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

