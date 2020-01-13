Berenberg Bank Raises Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$32.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$24.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.60.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$352.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

