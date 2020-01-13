Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.63 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $8.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.83.

STZ stock opened at $188.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $157.14 and a 1-year high of $214.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 59,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

