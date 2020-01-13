Align Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 10th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.08.

Shares of ALGN opened at $293.33 on Monday. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.84 and a 200-day moving average of $233.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 115.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 218.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,405.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $1,262,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $487,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,761. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

