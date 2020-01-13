National Bank Financial Comments on Exfo Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exfo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

EXFO stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.42 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth $1,444,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Exfo by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Exfo in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

