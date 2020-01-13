FY2020 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on URBN. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

