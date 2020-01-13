Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Cut by B. Riley

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $260.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,543,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 75,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,818 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 68,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,854,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

