Reviewing Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

This table compares Kingstone Companies and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -6.03% -10.93% -3.35% NI 9.42% 7.98% 4.61%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kingstone Companies and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kingstone Companies presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.30%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than NI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingstone Companies and NI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $113.77 million 0.77 $3.09 million $0.47 17.26 NI $212.37 million 1.67 $31.08 million N/A N/A

NI has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies.

Risk and Volatility

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.