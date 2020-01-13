Analysts Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Culp.

CULP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Culp stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 million, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.59. Culp has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 102.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 186.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 180,840 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the third quarter worth $655,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 38,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the third quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

