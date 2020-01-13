Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.04 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFWA. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Heritage Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,792,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFWA opened at $27.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

