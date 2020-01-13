Financial Comparison: Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) vs. Dana (NASDAQ:DAN)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Commercial Vehicle Group and Dana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dana 0 1 7 0 2.88

Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.67%. Dana has a consensus price target of $20.86, suggesting a potential upside of 26.03%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than Dana.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Dana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $897.74 million 0.21 $44.51 million $1.46 4.11 Dana $8.14 billion 0.29 $427.00 million $2.97 5.57

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group. Commercial Vehicle Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group 3.82% 27.58% 7.92% Dana 2.80% 26.97% 6.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dana beats Commercial Vehicle Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets. It also offers trim systems and components for the interior cabs of commercial vehicles, including vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, carpets, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; headliners/wall panels; storage systems; floor covering systems; sleeper bunks; grab handles and armrests; privacy curtains; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, this segment provides cab structures, sleeper boxes; and mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Seating segment provides seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static, bus, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); and aftermarket seats and components. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; the medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market; and the military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front drive steer rigid axles, rear drive rigid axles, driveshafts/propshafts, front/rear drive units, AWD systems, power transfer units, electromechanical propulsion systems, EV gearboxes, and differentials for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, industrial gear boxes, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls; wheel, track, and winch planetary drives; and hydraulic valves, pumps, and motors for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. Dana Incorporated has a strategic partnership with Hyliion Inc. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

