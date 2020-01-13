Critical Comparison: Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) vs. Peoples Utah Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PUB)

Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) and Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Dimeco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Dimeco and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dimeco $33.40 million N/A $7.99 million N/A N/A Peoples Utah Bancorp $130.48 million 4.26 $40.63 million $2.14 13.76

Peoples Utah Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Dimeco.

Profitability

This table compares Dimeco and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dimeco N/A N/A N/A Peoples Utah Bancorp 32.15% 14.12% 1.88%

Dividends

Dimeco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Utah Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dimeco and Peoples Utah Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dimeco 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Utah Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Peoples Utah Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Utah Bancorp is more favorable than Dimeco.

Volatility and Risk

Dimeco has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Utah Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peoples Utah Bancorp beats Dimeco on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dimeco

Dimeco, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides various financial services and solutions to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, holiday club, personal money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and education savings accounts. It also provides personal, mortgage, home equity, lot, auto, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business line of credit; and acquisition financing services. In addition, the company offers business services, such as cash management, check recovery, remote deposit, and merchant services; retirement products and services, mutual funds, educational savings plans, brokerage service for individual stocks and bonds, money management services, advisory services, and financial and estate planning services; and trust and estate settlement services. Further, it provides financial ED services; e-services, such as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, mobile deposit, interbank transfer, money manager, and e-statement services; additional services, including telephone banking, ATM, bank by mail, direct deposit, coin machine, night drop banking, automated payment and savings, and wire transfer services; safe deposit boxes; stamps; and debit and credit cards. The company operates seven full-service branches in Honesdale, Hawley, Damascus, Greentown, Dingmans Ferry, and Carbondale, Pennsylvania; and an operations center in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Dimeco, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans, as well as leasing; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 26 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. People's Utah Bancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

