BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) versus Focus Financial Partners (OTCMKTS:FOCS) Critical Review

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Focus Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million 2.26 -$590,000.00 $0.99 29.92

BKF Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Focus Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners -0.93% 16.83% 5.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BKF Capital Group and Focus Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Focus Financial Partners 0 3 4 0 2.57

Focus Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $37.08, suggesting a potential upside of 25.20%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Risk & Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats BKF Capital Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management. The company was founded in 1907 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

