Analyzing Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) and Limelight Networks (NYSE:LLNW)

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Servcs and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Servcs 0 5 17 0 2.77 Limelight Networks 0 2 1 0 2.33

Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus price target of $149.74, indicating a potential upside of 5.49%. Limelight Networks has a consensus price target of $4.10, indicating a potential downside of 9.29%. Given Fidelity National Information Servcs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Servcs is more favorable than Limelight Networks.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity National Information Servcs has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Servcs and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Servcs 8.24% 12.07% 5.82% Limelight Networks -12.84% -14.82% -11.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity National Information Servcs and Limelight Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Servcs $8.42 billion 10.36 $846.00 million $5.23 27.14 Limelight Networks $195.67 million 2.69 $9.84 million ($0.02) -226.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Servcs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Servcs beats Limelight Networks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and retail banking and payment services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

