-$0.38 EPS Expected for Equillium (NYSE:EQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Equillium (NYSE:EQ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05.

EQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equillium by 206.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Equillium during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equillium by 11.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 145,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EQ opened at $4.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. Equillium has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

