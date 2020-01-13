Head to Head Comparison: Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) vs. Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) and Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Evoqua Water Technologies has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welbilt has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.9% of Evoqua Water Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Welbilt shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evoqua Water Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Welbilt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Welbilt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoqua Water Technologies -0.66% 8.53% 1.82% Welbilt 3.82% 46.20% 4.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Welbilt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoqua Water Technologies $1.44 billion 1.48 -$9.52 million $0.16 115.75 Welbilt $1.59 billion 1.36 $78.20 million $0.78 19.69

Welbilt has higher revenue and earnings than Evoqua Water Technologies. Welbilt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoqua Water Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Evoqua Water Technologies and Welbilt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoqua Water Technologies 0 4 2 1 2.57 Welbilt 0 2 4 0 2.67

Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential downside of 2.04%. Welbilt has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.27%. Given Welbilt’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Welbilt is more favorable than Evoqua Water Technologies.

Summary

Welbilt beats Evoqua Water Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves customers in the hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics industries. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, including ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, aerators, and odor and corrosion control services; equipment for new municipal plant builds and retrofit; and rehabilitation and aftermarket parts and services for installed bases. Its customers comprise waste water and drinking water collection and distribution systems, and utility operators. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end users in hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos, as well as the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

